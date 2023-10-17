"I would not work with him in future": Tamil Composer D. Imman about his tiff with Sivakarthikeyan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER D Imman and Sivakarthikeyan

Tamil music composer D. Imman and Sivakarthikeyan have always created a sensation with the perfect blend of music and acting. The once harmonious relationship is now broken and the composer recently revealed a few details in an interview on a YouTube channel. According to an interview with Wo Tamziha's YouTube channel, D. Imman mentioned that collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan is difficult in this lifetime. He said, "It was a huge betrayal of trust from his side. Maybe if he was an actor and I was a music director in the next lifetime, we could work together".

When Imman was asked to explain this rift, he said, "That's how people betray others. I was not aware and later came to know what he did. By the time I realised what had happened, it was too late. Hence, I would not work with him in the future. He possessed a strong sense of self-awareness and stood in alignment with his beliefs, his faith, his community, and his family. Certain things happen by chance and you cannot question why it happened to you".

He further added that it is difficult to reconcile with Sivakarthikeyan. He stated, "I need to take a stand. That's not possible hereafter. There's something called forgiveness and human beings are flawed. We can forgive, but cannot forget certain things. This is a creative space and it would be difficult for me to forget everything and work with him. If I do that, I don't think I could be true to my art. I am not someone who works for money. I cannot betray my music. I need to be 100 percent true to my art. It's impossible to forget and compose for him".

For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan predominantly works in Tamil films. He started his career as a mimicry artist for a reality show, which he later won the show. Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran aka D. Imman, a music composer who works in Tamil films. The duo has collaborated on films including Manam Kothi Paravai, Rajinimurugan, Seemaraja, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, and Namma Veetu Pillai.

