Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Day 5: Colin Trevorrow directorial crosses $400 million worldwide

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Day 5: Colin Trevorrow's directorial dinosaur film has been running in theatres all across the globe. The sixth movie of the Jurassic Park franchise is undoubtedly performing well and has definitely given a tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj that was released along. It ruled the box office over the weekend and has garnered international earnings of over $250 million. A slight decrease was witnessed on Monday but going by the trade estimates, the film starring Chris Pratt in the lead role has crossed the $400 million mark worldwide now. In just a matter of three days, the film grossed $389 million. Apart from Pratt, the Hollywood film also stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles from the first Jurassic Park movie.

After the film's worldwide box office collection, AP quoted Jim Orr, Universal’s head of domestic distribution, "We couldn’t be happier. Jurassic World: Dominion had a very broad and ridiculously enthusiastic audience."

Meanwhile, a report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "In India, the collections have dropped 57% from Friday which now takes the film to 39 crore nett and the week will still do a healthy 47 crore nett despite the drop. The film will continue to do well over the weekends for a few weeks more and should comfortably go above the 60 crore nett mark and maybe even near the 70 crore nett which will be pretty good though around 30% less than the last two films of the franchise."

Here are the approx collections in India:

Thursday - 3,60,00,000 (paid previews)

Friday - 8,15,00,000

Saturday - 11,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 12,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Speaking about the film, it brings back the dinosaurs to the mainland. The screenplay of the film is done by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) and Trevorrow. The film see the return of Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, along with Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcom. It released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.