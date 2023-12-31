Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck vacation diaries! Couple spotted at Carribbean ahead of New Year | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most loved couple in Hollywood. The duo have often been spotted at various places to spend time with each other and they exude major couple goals. The duo were seen together at Caribbean to ring in New Year celebrations. Pictures of them at the retreat are now going viral on social media. As soon as the pictures went around, fans couldn't keep calm and expressed their excitement in the comments.

In the pictures, Jennifer Lopez looked elegant in a white dress adorned with bright pink flowers. She accessorised her look with jewels dangling with glimmer of a simple gold necklace. While Ben Affleck is seen sporting white shirt and a rugged look.

Ben Affleck drives Jennifer Lopez around St. Barts in Mini Moke jeep ahead of New Year

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck inititally dated in the early 2000s. Lovingly called as Bennifer, the relationship came to an end in 2003. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 before tying the knot finally in Las Vegas in 2022.

The couple made their recent red carpet apperance in Hollywood when she was honoured at an event. Ben Affleck was earlier married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 ro 2018 and they have three kids together, daughters Violet adn Seraphina and son Samuel. Before Ben Affleck, she was married to Marc Anthony from 2004-2014, prior to that Jennifer was with Cris Judd from 2001-2003 to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998.

