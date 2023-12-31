New Year 2024: 5 popular Bollywood tracks to pump up the dance floor | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 5 popular Bollywood tracks to groove on New Year 2024

2023 is alomost over. People across the globe have already made their plans for New Year's Eve to celebrate the occasion. As everyone is super-excited for the beginning of the new year, we suggest you to make sure to get your playlist full of Bollywood party numbers ready. We have listed down the top five songs, which must be a part of your playlist for the occasion.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

One of the peppiest songs that Bollywood gave us in 2014 is still among the top party chartbusters' list. The song is from Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan-starrer Khoobsurat.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan made his return as a lead on the big screens with Pathaan. The film not only gave us goosebumps for its beautiful storyline and the charisma of SRK but the songs of the film also made a special addition to the list of dance numbers from Bollywood. One such song is Jhoome Jo Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is voiced by Vishal Dadlani, Arijit Singh, and Sukriti Kakkar.

What Jhumka?

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the song is from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The film also marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after a long gap of seven years.

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

The makers of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 reprised Main Nikla Gaddi Leke's song from the OG film, which was released in 2001. The song garnered the same love from the audience as it received 22 years ago and became the heart of every party playlist.

Chaleya

Another song featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Chaleya, became an instant hit soon after it was unveiled. Not only the song become popular on social media for making Instagram Reels, but also an important song in the party playlist of many party places.

Latest Entertainment News