House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones spin-off that deals with unexplored tales of Targaryens

House of the Dragon: A fabled and important part of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire", HBO's upcoming series "House of the Dragon" deals with the most complex and talked about story arc. The story that revolves around House Targaryen and the mad king. The trio of George R.R. Martin, David Benioff, and D.B. Weiss had consciously built an aura around the Targaryens in Game of Thrones with Daenerys as the face. The 8-part fantasy tale with 73 episodes, on many occasions, has portrayed the impact that the Targaryens had and how their actions influenced the events that unfolded in the worldwide phenomenon GOT.

To David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's dismay, fans completely discarded the final season of Game of Thrones and certainly did not like how it ended. HBO delayed the project by one year and released it in 2019 instead of 2018 but it did not meet the expectations of the fans who had a deep liking for the series. After the series ended, rumors started to surface that HBO had plans in store to develop a series based on Targaryens and their connection with dragons. By September 2019, the original creator of the fantasy series George R.R. Martin confirmed that he was in talks with HBO studios to develop a potential spin-off series that will revolve around Viserys and his bloodline.

Without wasting any further time, HBO started with the scripting process in early 2020 and desperately wanted to release the series by 2022. The studio further roped in Condal and Miguel Sapochnik who had earlier won an Emmy for directing the episode Battle of the Bastards. The makers have confirmed that the series will revolve around the happenings that took place 200 years before the events which were shown in Game of Thrones.

The casting started in July 2020 and went up till October 2020. The studio further confirmed Paddy Considine was cast as Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D'Arcy were cast as Alicent Hightower, Daemon Targaryen, and Rhaenyra Targaryen. The project generated a huge amount of anticipation in GOT fans as soon as HBO announced the cast. After the pandemic struck and the project got delayed, the studio halted production and the principal photography began in April 2021. The series has majorly been shot in the United Kingdom and apart from it, separate units were stationed in Spain and California.

House of the Dragons releases on August 21, 2022. With sky-high expectations from all around the globe, GOT fans are expecting that the series does justice to George R.R. Martin's legendary work

