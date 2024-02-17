From street busker to winning Grammys: Ed Sheeran's journey towards stardom | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is best known for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt lyrics like Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking out Loud, and South of the Border among others. From performing on the streets to winning several accolades, Ed Sheeran has come a long way. The singer has encaptivated millions of fans with his melodious and soothing voice. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his journey to stardom.

Born into an artistic family, Ed Sheeran's interest in music began at the age of eleven. During his school days, he began writing songs, forming tunes and even sang for the local church choir as well. After moving to London, he started playing at small venues and busking.

After several years of performances and hard work, he gained popularity with his hit single The A-Team. He was then signed into Atlantic Records and released his album +(plus) which paved the way for his musical success.

Ed Sheeran has several hit songs including Shape of You, Perfect, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, Bad Habits, Castle On the Hill, Shivers, I Don't Care, Perfect Duet, Merry Christmas and Kiss Me among others. The songs broke records and topped the charts worldwide within no time. He has won accolades including two Grammy Awards, and Brit Awards. He has also received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

His albums include Plus, Divide, Equals, Perfect, and Subtract garnered more than 150 million records worldwide and became the best-selling album in UK history. His recent album Autumn Variations which was released on September 29, 2023, under his record label Gingerbread Man Records, had made him the following artist on various platforms.

The singer has recently performed his album Autumn Variations at the Royal Albert Hall, where countless songs have been performed by legendary singers. Ed Sheeran always has been passionate about his love for music and the stories behind each song on the new album. His upcoming album Autumn Variations, includes 14 songs, Magical, England, Amazing, Plastic Bag, Blue, American Town, That's on Me, Page, Midnight, Spring, Punchline, When I Will be Alright, The Day I Was Born, and Head > Heels.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon UNVEILS chowk in Juhu named after her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon | WATCH

Also Read: Maamla Legal Hai trailer: Ravi Kishan brings 'chaotic world' of courtroom drama with humourous twists