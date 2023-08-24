Foe trailer out: Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan star in Sci-Fi thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Foe trailer out

The makers unveiled the trailer of an upcoming sci-fi thriller Foe starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan. The duo will embark on a journey to discover who is friend or foe in the trailer for Amazon Studio’s Foe based on Iain Reid’s novel of the same name. The film will showcase the story of Mescal and Ronan as Junior and Henrietta, a husband and wife who live about 40 years in the future on a secluded farm.

The couple is offered an unexpected proposition by a stranger named Terrance who proposes that Junior goes to space for several years to assist in the piloting of a program that helps transition humanity away from living on the deteriorating Earth. This proposition also comes with a Black Mirror-esque twist involving a robot version of Junior staying and watching over Henrietta in his absence.

Reid and director Garth Davis co-wrote the script, which raises questions about the nature of humanity and artificial humanity while bringing the not-too-distant future to life.

The best-selling author also serves as an executive producer on the Amazon Studios film, alongside Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, and Samantha Lang. Davis takes on the role of producer with Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman, and Iain Canning.

Foe is all set to release in theatres on October 6 this year.

