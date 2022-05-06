Doctor Strange 2 Full Movie leaked on Torrent sites, Telegram for free HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOCTORSTRANGEOFFICIAL Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster

Doctor Strange 2 full movie has been leaked online on torrent sites, state media reports. Titled, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in important roles. Doctor Strange 2 which released in India today (May 6), is one of the most anticipated Marvel titles. While everyone is excited to watch Benedict Cumberbatch step into the shoes of Dr Stephen Strange, the full movie reportedly got leaked on torrent sites and Telegram channels.

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness', directed by Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron, promises the lean into horror element. 'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film.

The first standalone sequel to 'Doctor Strange', the film follows the Sorcerer Supreme's efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse to bleed into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The film also shows Doctor Strange taking help from Wanda Maximoff as she retreated from the world in the wake of her calamities with Westview on WandaVision.

Reportedly, the first leaked version of Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness apparently showed up on multiple torrent sites early on Friday with the label 'CAM' suggesting it was filmed with a video camera inside cinema halls.

The leak has also left the netizens disturbed as it gives away potential spoilers and surprises that Marvel cinematic Universe planted for die-hard fans. After the reported leaks many have taken onto social media to spread the message against piracy and request people to not spoil the film for them.

'Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness' had released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

India TV condones illegal file-sharing. It is against the law.