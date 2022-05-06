Doctor Strange 2 Movie Review: Outlandish is the word as Benedict Cumberbatch in the Multiverse of Madness deploys all the tricks up his sleeves

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Photo:INSTAGRAM/DOCTORSTRANGE Movie Name: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release Date: May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022 Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Superhero film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Review: With every Marvel outing, its Cinematic Universe is creating a blueprint for the next ‘Endgame’ level event. Subconsciously, we knew it while watching Loki, What If?, Spider-Man Far From Home, however, Doctor Strange 2 is the most obvious one to establish it. With an outlandish narrative, menacing villains, conflicted anti-heroes and the introduction of Gen Z superheroes whilst welcoming the old ones, Benedict Cumberbatch’s film has brought back the grandeur of Avenger movies. Finding Sam Raimi's name in the credits as the director after almost a decade is a delight. It affirms that Marvel is still open to experimenting with its films rather than going for template filmmaking, something it has often been accused of.

The dichotomy of Doctor Strange 2 is that the film is tossed in two directions. While it is an enormous force that is contorted and boisterous as it opens the dark gates of MCU it is also a question bank of concepts. And Dr Stepehen Strange is given the mammoth task of not only providing an answer key but also closing these said gates. Had it been anyone else than Cumberbatch, the task would seem impossible, however, the former Sorcerer Supreme is a skilled magician and a capable actor to pull it off.