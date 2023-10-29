Britney Spears announces new song, posts cryptic message on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Britney Spears

The Princess of Pop Britney Spears is getting back to the music again. The singer is going to release some new tunes which coincides with the release of her new memoir. Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has written a new song. Along with an old picture of herself with closed eyes, she wrote in the caption, "I wrote a new song!!! Hate you to like me!! No beef with anyone...just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way!!

She also added, It's to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days". For the unversed, Britney Spears' last song was Hold Me Closer with Elton John. The song combines elements from John's songs Tiny Dancer, The One and Don't Go Breaking My Heart. It appears on the digital reissue of John's collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions. The song marked Spears' first new musical release in six years and her first release after the termination of her controversial conservatorship.

Britney Spears' last album Glory was in 2016. This was her ninth studio album. It received positive reviews, and music critics praised the album's production. Spears' vocal performance on the album was cited as the best among all records.

Britney Spears is credited as the teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s and is one of the world's best-selling music artists. She earned numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award. Her first two studio albums, Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!... I Did It Again (2000), are among the best-selling albums of all time and made Spears the best-selling teenage artist of all time. With first-week sales of over 1.3 million copies, Oops!... I Did It Again held the record for the fastest-selling album by a female artist in the United States for fifteen years.

