Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: The Way of Water mints 1 billion USD globally, know earnings in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FASTNFURHERIOUS Avatar 2 continues to make a mark at the box office

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: The Way of Water by James Cameron is yet another milestone film. The film has been soaring at the box office both internationally and in India. Released over a decade later after Avatar, the sequel has managed to gain traction and remain the first choice of cinegoers. Despite new Hollywood and Bollywood releases, Avatar 2's ticket sale hasn't been impacted much.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report India

Talking about India, Avatar - The Way Of Water continued to rake in moolah at the ticket window on day 13 too. The film managed to earn in double digits on its second Tuesday, reports Box Office India. The film reportedly collected a little over 10 crore nett. This takes the film to 268 crore nett plus. Going by these figures, it won't be a surprise to see the film entering the Rs 300 crore club before the holiday period ends.

Avatar The Way of Water crosses $1 billion in ticket sales

James Cameron's long-delayed sequel to the 2009 'Avatar' -- which remains the top grosser of all time with box office pickings totalling $2.97 billion worldwide -- has so far generated $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $1.025 billion. It has surpassed 'Jurassic World Dominion' as the second highest-grossing movie of the year, and it's the third highest of the pandemic era.

'Avatar: The Way of Water', has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 14 days, becoming the fastest movie to cross the coveted box office milestone this year. Only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark. Apart from 'The Way of Water', the other two are Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' (which took 31 days to clear the benchmark) and the Chris Pratt-led 'Jurassic World Dominion' (which took more than four months to join the club).

By comparison, according to 'Variety', nine movies released in 2019 surpassed $1 billion worldwide. 'The Way of Water' is the fastest to hit the mark since 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which took 12 days.

--with IANS inputs

Don't miss these:

Rare photos of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's wedding

Alia Bhatt's unseen pics of pregnancy, wedding & Hollywood debut takes social media by storm

Latest Hollywood News