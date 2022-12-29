Alia Bhatt's unseen pics of pregnancy, wedding to Ranbir Kapoor & Hollywood debut takes social media by storm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alai Bhatt shares never-seen-before photos from 2022

Alia Bhatt has taken social media by storm for all the right reasons. The actress has given her Instagram family of over 40 million followers with unseen photos from the year. The Hollywood star shared a video montage of some unseen pictures with her fans as she says goodbye to 2022. The video features a variety of images, including Alia trying on her bridal outfit and getting ready for her haldi ceremony, as well as a glimpse of her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone and a trip to London with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The video also includes a range of other photos, such as Alia holding a camera and pictures of her meals and swimming sessions.

The actress also included pictures from when her film Gangubai Kathiawadi was screened in Berlin, as well as moments from her pregnancy diary, including a swimming session, a picture of her footwear with the caption "Walk for two," a picture of her daily meals during her second trimester with the caption "What I ate every day for 3 months in my second trimester," and a postpartum mirror selfie. The video ends with a cute sleeping picture of Alia wearing an eye mask.

2022 has been a monumental year for the actress both personally and professionally. Not only she gave two of the biggest films of the year but also got married and welcomed a daughter. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6th. In an Instagram post, Alia announced the news and expressed her love for her new daughter.

On the work front, Alia recently starred in the sci-fi action film "Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva" with Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, which was a blockbuster hit. She is set to appear in the upcoming romantic film "Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, set to be released on April 28, 2023. Alia will also be featured in director Farhan Akhtar's next film "Jee Le Zara" alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Apart from these, she also looks forward to her Hollywood debut-- Heart of Stone -- alongside Gal Gadot.

