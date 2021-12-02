Year 2021: Aryan Khan debuts as top newsmakers; Sidharth Shukla, Kareena Kapoor most searched celebs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARYAN, REALKAREENAKAPOOR, SIDHARTH Aryan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Shukla

Highlights Sidharth Shukla was India’s most searched male celebrity in 2021 followed by Salman Khan, Allu Arjun

While Kareena Kapoor was most searched female celeb, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra followed her

Yahoo, on Thursday, announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India, a collection of the year’s top personalities, newsmakers, and events, based on users’ daily search habits. Aryan Khan was one of the top newsmakers of the year, preceded by Farmers’ Protest. With news stories breaking by the minute through a tense October for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, he made headlines for his alleged connection to the drugs raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship in Goa. Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was also on the top 5 list. At number four, he was also one of the most searched newsmakers of 2021. He was accused of creating and circulating pornographic content.

Talking about most searched celebrities, Sidharth Shukla and Kareena Kapoor topped the list in the make and female categories, respectively.

Two young, much-loved actors who passed away in 2021 -- Sidharth Shukla and Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar -- had their fans flocking online for answers. Sidharth Shukla was India’s most searched male celebrity in 2021, while Puneeth Rajkumar came in at No. 4 on the Most searched list of male celebrities. Stars Salman Khan and Allu Arjun took the No. 2 and 3 spots respectively. At No. 5 was thespian Dilip Kumar who passed away at age 98, with fans paying a final tribute to him online.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second son and turned author with The Pregnancy Bible, was India’s top searched female celebrity of 2021. Actor Katrina Kaif came in at No. 2, on the back of Sooryavanshi’s success and personal news that fueled fan interest online. Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas (No. 3), Alia Bhatt (No. 4) and Deepika Padukone (No.5) were among India’s most searched female celebrities. This year’s list had a new entrant at No. 10 in Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in the news for both professional and personal reasons. The actor who won critical acclaim for her role in The Family Man 2, recently announced her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya.

About the Yahoo India 2021 Year in Review Methodology: To develop the Yahoo Year in Review, the team analyzes users’ anonymized interest patterns based on what they searched for on Yahoo. It takes into account a number of factors, including absolute volume and growth from previous periods to see which themes and trends bubble to the surface.

Disclaimer: Please note the results are not necessarily a representation of a popularity contest or voting.