When will Ram Charan and Upasana have a baby? Actor's wife gives a straightforward reply

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NANDANPRATIM Ram Charan and Upasana

Ram Charan keeps ruling the trends for his charismatic personality and powerful screen presence. He is all set to rule the big screen with the much-anticipated film RRR. While fans are excited to watch the actor in cinemas, his personal life is also a topic of discussion among the fans. He is one of those celebrities, whose lifestyle is trailed by his fans on all occasions. Ram Charan's wife Upasana, who had a media interaction recently, conveyed that she is not entitled to answer any of the personal questions posed by anyone, who had nothing to do with her life. It is to be noted that Upasana was quizzed on the topic that is way too personal, in most of her media interactions.

As per the context here, Upasana was asked when Ram Charan and she would have a baby. "It is our personal choice. Suppose I say, I am interested to have a baby soon, then the media will go gaga over that. On contrary, if I say I am not yet ready, that news will also become viral. So, I am not going to answer at all. It is my personal choice, and I am not entitled to answer anyone", Upasana stressed.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who is one of the renowned women entrepreneurs of India, is also a great influencer in her real life. Upasana runs a magazine -'BPositive, which is published on the links of positive living and healthy lifestyle and creates a great impact in those areas.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'RRR' unveiled the 'Naatu Naatu' song from the movie on Wednesday. With Ram Charan and Jr NTR shaking a leg together for this song, the fans are going bonkers. With groovy and upbeat tunes, music director M.M. Keeravani has composed the song. It is shot in an opulent set, which is visible in the backdrop.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR can also be seen interacting with the team which include Rajamouli, the choreographers and other crew members. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR proved that they are among the best dancers in India, yet again. The mood-lifting beats and the perkiest actors dancing to those beats is just what the fans have been waiting for, ever since the makers announced the magnum opus.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are to appear in important roles in this movie as well. The project is helmed by Rajamouli who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series. 'RRR' is slated for a worldwide release on January 7, 2022.