When Varun Dhawan broke down while filming this scene on the sets of October 

New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2020 18:54 IST
Varun Dhawan's performance in Shoojit Sircar's October was almost unanimously hailed as his career-best, and the film won over the critics as well as the audience with its heartwarming story. But, d you know while filming a particular scene, the actor got extremely emotional and broken down. It so happened that a fan on Twitter asked Varun Dhawan that "when Shiuli's mother tells Dan to move on as she thought his mother's visit was selfish, Dan's reaction is not seen, but he still complies".

He further added asking, “Was not showing Dan's reaction intentional? What's the significance?" To which Varun Dhawan replied that he asked an amazing question. He further went on to reveal that he had broken down while filming that scene. Check out the tweet here.

October saw Varun playing a disgruntled hotel management trainee, Danish Walia, who transforms into a responsible and empathetic adult after his colleague Shiuli Iyer goes into a coma after an accident in which she falls from the third floor of the hotel.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in "Coolie No 1". The comedy flick is David Dhawan''s remake of his 1995 movie by the same name which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun.

