Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announces new film Govinda Naam Mera

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARAN JOHAR Vicky Kaushal announces new film Govinda Naam Mera

It been quite a while now that Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours are doing the rounds in the Bollywood galore. They are reportedly getting married in December. Amid this, Vicky Kaushal announced a new film 'Govinda Naam Mera' co-staring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar updated the fans about the same. "Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold! Presenting #GovindaNaamMera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion and chaos! In cinemas on 10th June, 2022. @apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @advani_kiara #ShashankKhaitan," the filmmaker wrote.

On the other hand, introducing her character, Kiara Advani tweeted "Aur yeh hoon main! The exact tadka this story needs, I’m coming to spice things up! Join the chaos in the year’s biggest entertainer - #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June, 2022. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar #ShashankKhaitan."

Introducing herself as Mrs. Waghmare 'Govinda ki hotty wife,' Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Call me Mrs. Waghmare! Get ready for the entertainer of the year, #GovindaNaamMera releasing in cinemas on 10th June, 2022." Adding to this, she said "There’s a lot more to our marriage, find out in #GovindaNaamMera."

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios.