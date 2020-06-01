Wajid Khan passes away: Bollywood express grief over the death of Bollywood composer

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bollywood composer Wajid Khan dies

Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid is no more. He passed away at Surana Hospital in Chembur due to a heart attack. It is being said that the coronavirus was also found in his body. Actually, Wajid was ill for some time. He also had heart disease and had visited this hospital many times. Wajid had been suffering from a kidney problem over the past few years, and had reportedly been on a ventilator after being hospitalized recently. His burial ceremony will take place at 7.45 am. Sajid-Wajid frequently collaborated as composers for Salman Khan. Wajid's last composition was the superstar's lockdown song 'Pyaar Karona.' As soon as the news of his death came, many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Priety Zinta, Shankar Mahadevan, and others took to social media to express grief and shock.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage