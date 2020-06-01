Monday, June 01, 2020
     
  Wajid Khan passes away: Bollywood express grief over the death of Bollywood composer
Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid is no more. He passed away at Surana Hospital in Chembur due to a heart attack. Several Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Nigam, and others paid their condolence on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2020 6:57 IST
Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid is no more. He passed away at Surana Hospital in Chembur due to a heart attack. It is being said that the coronavirus was also found in his body. Actually, Wajid was ill for some time. He also had heart disease and had visited this hospital many times. Wajid had been suffering from a kidney problem over the past few years, and had reportedly been on a ventilator after being hospitalized recently. His burial ceremony will take place at 7.45 am. Sajid-Wajid frequently collaborated as composers for Salman Khan. Wajid's last composition was the superstar's lockdown song 'Pyaar Karona.' As soon as the news of his death came, many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Priety Zinta, Shankar Mahadevan, and others took to social media to express grief and shock.

 

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Madhur Bhandarkar mourns Wajid Khan's death

    He tweeted, "Shocked to hear the demise of music composer @wajidkhan7 , My deepest condolences to his family members & friends. RIP."

     

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Harshdeep Kaur expresses grief over Wajid Khan's death

    Tweeting about Wajid, the singer wrote, "My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry."

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shankar Mahadevan sad over the demise of Wajid Khan

    Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "Am just not able to come to terms with this !  Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai."

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vishal Dadlani mourns the death of Wajid Khan

    A heartbroken Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again."

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Varun Dhawan on Wajid Khan's death: We will miss u

    Actor Varun Dhawan tweeted, "shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7  bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music."

     

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sonu Nigam also shared the news of Wajid Khan's death

    Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a photo with the late composer and wrote, "My Brother Wajid left us."

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Preity Zinta expresses grief on Wajid Khan's death

    Preity Zinta wrote on Twitter, "I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet  @wajidkhan7  I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon."

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Adnan Sami on Wajid Khan's death: I’ve lost a dear brother

    Popular singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter and wrote, "I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen."

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salim Merchant pays condolences

    Salim tweeted, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

  • Jun 01, 2020 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Priyanka Chopra calls Wajid Khan's death terrible

    Tweeting on the same, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7”

