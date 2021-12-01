Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRKIANDAS04 Vir Das remembers writing jokes for Shah Rukh Khan, calls him 'biggest star in the world' | WATCH

Actor-comic Vir Das recently faced a lot of heat after his ‘Two India’ monologue. Now, a video of him from the On Whitney Cummings' Good For You podcast by appearance is going viral on social media platforms. In the video clip, Vir Das can be seen talking about superstar Shah Rukh Khan and reminiscing the times when he used to write jokes for him. He also called him the 'biggest star' of the country. Vir said, "That's the biggest star in the world.. in terms of everything. In terms of fan base, reach, anything.."

He added, "Every Sunday he will have 10,000 people waiting outside his house. He's also just like a romantic leading man. Nobody romances a woman like SRK romances a woman .. is something that you will find people saying."

He further said talked about the times when he wrote his jokes, "Our version of the Oscars..I used to write jokes for that and he used to host it. You would be up in his house just pitching jokes to the guy and he would never listen to you. He would go and do his version of the joke and it would always be better. Nobody's ever done that. I have always written jokes for people and they have gone and done their own version. It sucks. But this guy would go on and do the joke and it would be better. He's that good. He's that smart."

Meanwhile, Emmy nominee Vir Das was recently in New York where he attended the International Emmy nominations with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be making a comeback into films after three years of sabbatical with Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee’s next with Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama in his pipeline.