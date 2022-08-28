Vijay Deverakonda falls at the feet of theatre owner who called him 'arrorant', apologises

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Deverakonda clarifies with Manoj Desai over a misunderstanding

Vijay Deverakonda's latest film Liger has been doing good business at the box ooffice after releasing on August 25. However, a statement the young star made was misunderstood in industry circles, unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a few including theatre veteran Manoj Desai. Vijay, who also happens to be a theatre owner himself, understands the intricacies of the business he felt that it was important to clear the air..

When Vijay heard of Manoj Desai’s dismay, the actor immediately flew to Mumbai from Hyderabad to clear the air with the Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy theatre owner.

Recently, the Liger star’s video around the subject of audiences boycotting films went viral on the internet and didn’t sit down well with many. However, clarifying the exact context of the conversation and the entire content of the interview, Vijay Deverakonda ensured that the rumours were put to rest with Desai and any others who may have been hurt by the statement.

Touched by the young star’s gesture, Manoj Desai even shared a video stating that he was upset and apologised for the extreme reaction. In a video, Desai had called Vijay 'arrogant' and said if people will not watch his films in theatres, he will "come on the road."

Read: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra share hot kiss in public, TejRan fans go 'uff' | WATCH

During the course of the conversation Vijay also clarified that he not only respects but also loves his audience and is constantly running on promotions for 30 days to reach the larger audience. He also stated that he makes films for the audience and he has emerged from them. Moreover, he mentioned that, there is a group of people who always raise their voices to boycott the film, but it’s not that they are boycotting a hero or a heroine, it’s about the whole team who are working on it and their families.

Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar?

Desai was all praise for Vijay Deverakonda, stating, “He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best”

Latest Entertainment News