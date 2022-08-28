Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra share hot kiss in public, TejRan fans go 'uff' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWIPRAKASH Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating for several months

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey moments. The Bigg Boss 15 fame couple have been dating since they appeared together on the reality show. After committing to each other inside the house, they have been going strong for more than six months now and rumours of their marriage are enough to get the fans excited. Tejasswi and Karan aren't afraid to express their love for each other in public and a video of them kissing has been going viral.

Tajasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra lock lips in public

A video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash sharing a mushy lip kiss has been going viral on social media. In the short clip, Tejasswi is going down on the escalator while Karan is coming up from the other side. For a brief moment, they kiss warmly. In the video, Karan wore a black T-shirt with a bronze party jacket and black trousers. Tejasswi complemented her beau in an orange blouse with frills and a matching long skirt. Their happiness has no bounds as they kissed each other.

'TejRan' fans react to the couple's kissing video

Ever since their affair started on Bigg Boss 15, fans have been calling Tejasswi and Karan 'TejRan'. Their hashtag goes viral every time their images or cute videos surface on social media. As their kissing moment trended, many fans reacted with loving comments. One wrote, "Hottest couple (sic)." Another one reacted with fire emojis and another said, "Uff (sic)."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash react to their kissing video

After their video in which they locked lips went viral, Karan and Tejasswi reacted to it while they were asked about it at the airport by the paparazzi. While Tejasswi shied away after listening to the question about their lip lock and covered her face with a mask, Karan laughed and joked that they are waiting to see how their respective mothers react to the video. “Baaki sab toh theek hai mere maa ne mujhe dekha na. Abhi hamare maa kaise react kareinge dekheinge (Everything else is fine but if my mother watches that video. We have to see how our mothers will react to it)," Karan said.

Apart from making public appearances together, Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen in the music video Baarish Aayi Hain. The track has been performed by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.

