VIDEO: Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of workout session on his 'cheat day'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday left his fans in awe of him once again as he shared a clip featuring his shoulder pump workout. The Baaghi 3 actor posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen engaged in the workout as the lyrics of his debut song 'Unbelievable' play in the backdrop. In the video, the actor is seen sporting black track pants and a matching gym vest that had put Tiger's well-shaped biceps and triceps on display. The clip features Tiger carrying heavy dumbbells as he carries out his morning exercising routine.

Along with the short-video, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor noted in the caption, "Cheat day pumps are an unbelievable feeling."

Check out the video here-

Celebrity followers including Susanne Khan and more than one lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, with many chiming into the comments section. The 'Heropanti' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, after dropping the audio of his debut song 'Unbelievable,' the actor turned singer, released the much-awaited video of the song produced by Big Bang Music. He released the song on Instagram and shared: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough... for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

The video, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing his colleague.

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Tiger said: "I've always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I'm so excited to kickstart this journey -- there's so much to learn and explore."

On the work front, after winning over everyone with his impeccable action in 'Baaghi 3,' the actor is all set to be seen in 'Heropanti 2'.

