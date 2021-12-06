Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Video: Ahead of wedding with Katrina Kaif, in sweet gesture Vicky Kaushal sends food packets to paparazzi

Amid the hullabaloo of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for the paparazzi has won the Internet. The actor sent out food packets prepared by his chef for the media persons stationed outside his house. Paparazzi account shared a video of the food that was neatly packed in containers. The wedding festivities began last night with a function at Vicky's home for which Katrina and her mom reached Vicky's place.

Katrina was dressed in a white saree for the function. The actress looked beautiful as she paired her saree with traditional earrings.

The car that Vicky earlier put at his mother-in-law's disposal was seen with Sham Kaushal as he stepped out for some work in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area.

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the two are expected to reach the venue by Monday evening. The wedding will take place at the plush heritage property of Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel with 120 guests attending the wedding, all of whom will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests.

Various wedding-related rituals will be held in the hotel from Tuesday to Thursday (December 7-December 9). The wedding will be held in Rajwadi style and the preparations for the much-hyped marriage have begun in full swing. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have also arranged a special tiger safari for their guests. The couple has also laid down strict rules to follow during their wedding.

Reportedly, the guest list includes names of celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The lovebirds have also planned an elaborate Sangeet ceremony which will be choreographed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan.

