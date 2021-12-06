Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Couple along with family members to reach Rajasthan by evening

Highlights Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

Katrina and Vicky will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi

The couple is yet to issue an official statement about their relationship and wedding

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are slated to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, will depart from Mumbai at around 12 noon on Monday and are likely to reach Jaipur by 6 p.m. According to IANS, the would-be bride and groom are scheduled to reach Chauth ka Barwada at about 9 p.m. from Jaipur by road, following which a welcome ceremony will be held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. Couple's family members will also be at the wedding venue.

Various wedding-related rituals will be held in the hotel from Tuesday to Thursday (December 7-December 9). The wedding will be held in Rajwadi style and the preparations for the much-hyped marriage have begun in full swing. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have also arranged a special tiger safari for their guests. The couple has also laid down strict rules to follow during their wedding. Ahead of wedding, Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in white saree as she visits Vicky Kaushal's house with family

The guests reportedly can neither post photos, or videos nor disclose the wedding location on social media. The couple has made their guests sign an NDA which includes rules like ‘No disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no reels or videos to be made at the wedding venue, no location sharing, no sharing pictures on social media'. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Actor's ex Harleen Sethi not invited; Virat-Anushka expected to attend

It was earlier learned that Vicky's ex Harleen Sethi will not be attending his wedding as she is not invited. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have reportedly confirmed that they will be attending Vickat's big day. Also, it is being said that Shah Rukh Khan who was earlier supposed to attend the wedding, is not doing it now.

Reportedly, the celebrities, who will be attending the wedding ceremonies, now, include Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The lovebirds have also planned an elaborate Sangeet ceremony which will be choreographed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to arrange tiger safari for their wedding guests?