Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to arrange tiger safari for their wedding guests?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly arranged a tiger safari for their wedding guests

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12

The couple is expected to exchange wedding vows on December 9

Preparations for the much-hyped marriage of actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun in full swing. From booking 45 hotels in Rajasthan to tying the knot in Six Senses Fort Barwara, the couple is all set for a big fat wedding on December 9. While the actors have not made any official announcements yet, details about their wedding have been going viral on the internet. Now, it is learned that Vicky and Katrina have arranged a special tiger safari for their guests. Not just this, they have also laid down strict rules to follow during their three-day wedding festivities.

According to India today, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have arranged for a special tiger safari for their guests at the Ranthambore National Park, which is just 30 minutes away from the wedding location. The event planners are instructed to organise exclusive safaris and ensure their guest's safety and privacy.

Reportedly, the celebs, who will be attending the wedding ceremonies include Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make an appearance at the grand wedding. The lovebirds have also planned an elaborate Sangeet ceremony which will be choreographed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan. No photos, videos or location disclosure on Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: actors make guests sign NDAs

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have also laid down strict rules to follow during their wedding. The guests reportedly can neither post photos, or videos nor disclose the wedding location on social media. The couple has made their guests sign an NDA which includes rules like ‘No disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no reels or videos to be made at the wedding venue, no location sharing, no sharing pictures on social media'.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day. Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the lavish hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both the most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

