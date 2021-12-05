Ahead of wedding, Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in white saree as she visits Vicky Kaushal's house with family

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ahead of wedding, Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in white saree as she visits Vicky Kaushal's house

Highlights Katrina and Vicky will be tying knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

The couple has limited their guest list to 120 people for the wedding

Katrina and Vicky are yet to issue an official statement about their relationship and wedding

With just a few days left to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding on December 9, the duo's family is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the D-day. On Sunday (December), bride-to-be Katrina visited Vicky's residence along with her family. Katrina was dressed in a traditional white saree while her mother chose to wear a green suit. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful. She was also accompanied by her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel who recently reached the city to attend the much-awaited wedding.

There has been a buzz that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly had a role ceremony on Diwali at director Kabir Khan's house. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the couple might have a court marriage before heading to Rajasthan. A report in BollywoodLife stated, "Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai before they head to Jaipur for their royal wedding."

Earlier in the day, Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte was seen leaving the actress' residence in a white Mercedes Benz GLC. Fans were quick to identify through its number plate that it was Vicky's old car.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi and has Tiger 3 and films with Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. While for Vicky, he has projects like Sam Maneckshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur,' Karan Johar's "Takht", and Aditya Dhar's directorial 'The Immortal Ashwatthama.'

