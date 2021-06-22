Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANASHREE VERMA Video: Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal's romantic dance during their sangeet ceremony is all hearts

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 after their engagement in August. To mark their six-month anniversary, Dhanashree shared a precious video from their sangeet ceremony where the couple danced together in front of their family and friends. Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote, “Leading the way. You’ve actually performed so well @yuzi_chahal23 can definitely see your efforts. You can’t miss out on the entire video.” She uploaded the full video on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Yuzvendra and Dhanshree can be seen performing to a medley of popular Bollywood numbers including Chura Ke Dil Mera, Saato Janam Tujhko Paate and Tumse Milke Dil Ka.

Yuzvendra Chahal also took to his Instagram to wish Dhanashree on their six months wedding anniversary. "Happy 6 months wifey #loveyou," he wrote in the caption.

Soon after their posts fans and followers bombarded the couple with wishes in the comments section. One of the user wrote, "Happy anniversary Yuzi bhai." The other said, "And I love you two."

A few months ago, Dhanashree also shared their wedding film where in one of the clips she revealed that she and Chahal met through dancing. Sharing the same she wrote in the caption, "Paaji shaadi ke baad sabki life hai risky."

Dhanashree, who is also a Dentist by profession got married to Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding took place in Gurgaon.

On the work front, Dhanashree was last seen in Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill's superhit dance peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’. It is penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra.