Twinkle Khanna graduates from University of London, Akshay Kumar pens down heartfelt note

Twinkle Khanna has completed her Master's degree in Fiction Writing Master Program from London University at the age of 50. On this day, she took to her Instagram profile to share a small video and photos from her Graduation day. Her husband and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also took to Instagram to express his delight on the occasion.

Twinkle Khanna Graduates from the University of London

Twinkle seemed elated on her graduation days and bowed down to people when she was called upon stage to collect her Master's degree. "And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined. There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways," Khanna wrote while sharing her Graduation day video.

Akshay Kumar calls Twinkle, A Superwoman!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also expressed his happiness on social media. "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me, and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love," wrote Akshay on Instagram.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in Tu Khiladi Main Anari.

