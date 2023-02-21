Tunisha Sharma Case Update: Sheezan Khan files for bail days after chargesheet

Follow us on Image Source : SHEEZAN KHAN AND TUNISHA SHARMA Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma Case Update: Jailed television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, moved a bail application in the Vasai sessions court in Maharashtra's Palghar district, his counsel said. The counsel, Sharad Rai, said they had filed the bail application earlier in the Bombay High Court, but have now withdrawn the plea from there and moved the sessions court for relief.

According to him, the application stated that since a chargesheet in the case has been filed and police investigation completed, Khan, arrested in December-end and currently in jail under judicial custody, should be enlarged on bail. District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge SM Deshpande is likely to hear the bail application on February 23, Rai said.

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on February 16 filed a 500-page chargesheet in the sessions court in the case where Khan has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Conviction under the section attracts jail term extending up to ten years.

Tunisha and Sheezan's case

Tunisha (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on December 24, 2022. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor 'used' her daughter.

Sheezan in his petitions said to have a relationship and break-ups are normal facets of life and hence he cannot be held responsible for Tunisha's death. Once a chargesheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts.

Manul Chudasama replaces Tunisha

Meanwhile, over month after Tunisha Sharma suicide, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul makers have finally found her replacement. Manul Chudasama will now be seen as the new Princess Mariam in the popular Sab TV show alongside Abhishek Nigam, who will essay the male lead, previously played by Sheezan Khan.

Manul Chudasama rose to fame after she recently featured in the show titled, Brij Ke Gopal. She played the role of Radha opposite Paras Arora. While she said that she is grateful to be the part of the show, the actress stressed that she can never replace Tunisha. “‘Replacing’ wouldn’t be the right word. I am not replacing Tunisha but coming up with a fresh perspective on the character. I can never take Tunisha’s place, she did an amazing job in the show and I just hope that people love the character," Manul told ETimes.

