Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tisca Chopra shares video of monkeys having 'pool party'

As humans are locked-away at home due to the outbreak of coronavirus, animals have taken over. Actress Tisca Chopra shared a hilarious video on social media of monkeys enjoying in a swimming pool. Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared the funny clip. In the video, two monkeys can be seen. One monkey sits on the railing of a balcony, another can be seen jumping into the swimming pool. After taking a dive, the monkey then swims leisurely and then goes to a corner to sit by the pool. The other monkey too enjoys a swim later on.

"#PoolParty .. must've been watching and waiting for years .. saw the opportunity and jumped right in .. #monkeyingaround#everymonkeyhasitsday courtesy @namshenoy3," she captioned the video.

Amid lockdown, Tisca is using her time to hone her filmmaking skills. She has been taking online classes on how to direct feature films. On the work front, Tisca was last seen in crime thriller, "Hostages", which will now be televised on Star Plus from April 13.

While coronavirus pandemic has hit humankind hardly, animals and especially pets are also at the receiving end of it. While many health experts have claimed that animals are not at a high risk to contract coronavirus, many people have been abandoning their pets in fear. Several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to urge their fans not to pay heed to such rumours and insisting that pets are not responsible for spreading the virus.

"Pets can't carry or contain the Covid-19 virus! So stay calm, give them love and spend some time with your PAWsome munchkins! #SpreadLove #StayPositive," tweeted Kriti Sanon.

Richa Chadha requested on social media: "Dogs aren't the carriers for coronavirus! Please please please don't abandon your pets! They think you are their parents. Would you abandon your child ? They must be so confused and heartbroken. Please don't!"

Reacting to Richa Chadha's tweet, singer Sona Mohapatra wrote: "Are people actually doing that?! Animals and Dogs in particular are our best bets in these times of isolation. Love machines and our best best friends."

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page