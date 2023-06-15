Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing 21 year old Avneet Kaur sparks controversy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nawazuddin Siddiqui kisses Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru.

Kangana Ranaut recently released the trailer of her first production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. One of the scenes where the actor is seen lip-locking with a 21-year-old year actress has left the netizens furious and shocked.

A user wrote, “Can’t defend Nawaz anymore. Bahut ho gaya outsider outsider”. Another said, “Gross also what is up with Nawaz’s movie choices?” A third user commented, “This is just nasty, Avneet was probably 20 when the shooting of this movie started, she is also highly sexualized in the trailer”.

Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around Sheru, a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru will mark Avneet Kaur’s Bollywood debut. The film is backed by Kangana Ranaut. At the film’s trailer lunch, the actress had an emotional breakdown and shared that she worked extremely hard for her debut film and was grateful to Kangana Ranaut for giving her this opportunity. Avneet Kaur shared that, “This is very special to me. I was just crying while watching the trailer. Just to say that “it’s my debut and getting to do my first film with Nawaz sir and Kangana ma’am is extremely big for me. When I got to know about this project and when Ma’am chose me as her Tiku, that was so special for me. I just wanted to prove, that I can, and I will do justice to this character because I know. Tiku is so close to her heart.

Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, will next be seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles.

