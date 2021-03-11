Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI This happens when Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi are left alone for way too long. Video

Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, who are shooting for their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot are bonding really well and their recent post is the proof. Siddhant and Ishaan along with co-actor Katrina Kaif surely know how to have fun while shooting. Not just shoot but they are also taking their break sessions, seriouly. The actor are engaging in a fun side project session in between shots and we can't miss this 'Masti.'

The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a couple of videos of his and co-star Chaturvedi’s side project that they engage in between takes. He captioned the post as, “ShaD00M. Side project between shots on #PhoneBhoot. We were left alone for wayyy too long @siddhantchaturvedi.”

Take a look:

In the monochromatic clips, the young actors can be seen engaging in a fun dance-off session with each other. The video is proof that the co-actors Khatter and Chaturvedi are bonding well. All these glimpses are just a hint of what’s going to happen in the horror-comedy.

In July 2020, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black-coloured suits with white-coloured shirts underneath them.

The movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. ‘Phone Bhoot’, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first ever collaboration between the three actors.

(With ANI Inputs)