The Archies: Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar welcome Gen Z actors

Three star kids -- Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda -- are set to start their film careers with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie The Archies. The first look of the movie was revealed on social media recently and many from the film industry have extended their support to the up and coming actors.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to introduce his grandson Agastya as one of the leading faces in The Archies. He shared the teaser poster and wrote, "another SONrise .. my GrandSON. all the blessings Agastya .. love you (sic)."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote a note for his daughter Suhana Khan, who is making her acting debut with The Archies. On Instagram, he said, "From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."

In another post, he shared some advice for his daughter, writing, "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action (sic)."

Ananya Panday, who is a close friend of Suhana, dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Gauri Khan, the mother of Suhana, wrote, "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies. And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2 (sic)."

Alia Bhatt shared the teaser video of The Archies on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Can't wait. Love (sic)."

As Zoya Akhtar shared the official first look of The Archies, Hrithik Roshan commented, "Too too good zo (sic)." Karan Johar said, "This has my full heart!!!! Zo zo zo! You the best. These incredible kids are going to be so so so good (sic)." Farah Khan wrote, "It looks lovely zooey (sic)."

Others like Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Abhishek Bachchan reacted to The Archies first look by posting heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt message for her younger sibling Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi praised the newcomers for working tirelessly for months to create "this world, find these characters start living this journey". "And my sister!!! @khushi05k I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine," she wrote.

Their father, producer father Boney Kapoor posted, "Great bunch of youthful actors, sky is the limit for all of you working on this iconic venture, you cud not have asked for a better start to your careers, Zoya & her team are a dream to work , they settle for nothing less than perfect."

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are also producing under their banner Tiger Baby. The Archies is set in the 1960s and will be released on Netflix in 2023.