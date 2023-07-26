Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to Ram Charan's wife Upasana gifting '5th largest diamond' claims: 'Hate to...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAH BHATIA Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia has been hitting headlines for quite some time now. The actress was recently seen in Lust Stories 2 after breaking 'no-kissing.' She also announced her relationship with Vijay Varma. Recently, she became the talk of the town after an old image of the actress posing with a sparkling diamond went viral on social media. Several media reports claimed that she possessed the fifth-largest diamond in the world, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Reacting to this, the actress took to her social media and revealed that people misunderstood a 'bottle opener' for a diamond.

On her Instagram story, Tamannaah shared the same photo and claimed that what everyone misunderstood for a diamond was, in fact, a 'bottle opener'. "Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics," she captioned the photo.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAH BHATIATamannaah Bhatia's Instagram Story

Upasana's Post

Back in 2019, Upasana shared a picture of Tamannaah wearing the ring which she adorned on her finger. Ram Charan's wife tweeted, "A gift for the super Tamannaah Bhatia from Mrs Producer. Missing you already. Catch up soon." Tamannaah was precisely given this gift because of her contribution to the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was produced by Ram Charan, and featured Upasana's father-in-law, Chiranjeevi.

Tamannaah Bhatia's work front

Tamannaah was last seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Varma. The actress recently opened up about her relationship with Vijay, who spoke in an interview about being madly and deeply in love with Tamannaah.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently being praised for her fiery moves in the chartbuster song Kaavaalaa from her upcoming Tamil film, Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. She also has Bhola Shankar in Telugu, Bandra in Malayalam, and Aranmanai 4 in her kitty. Next, the actress will feature in Veda with John Abraham, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

