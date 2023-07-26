Super Dancer Chapter 3: NCPCR issues notice to makers over sexually explicit content against minor on show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Super Dancer Chapter 3

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has accused Sony Pictures Networks of airing inappropriate content over a video that is now being circulated across social media. A segment of 'Super Dancer - Chapter 3' show which is being aired on Sony, has judges asking a minor contestant "inappropriate and sexually explicit questions" about his parents while on stage. The commission demanded the makers to take down an episode of the dance reality show.

In its letter to the channel, NCPCR stated, "The Commission has come across a video on Twitter from your kid's dance show called Super Dancer Chapter 3 which was aired on Sony Entertainment Television, wherein it is seen that the judges on the show were asking the minor child vulgar and sexually explicit questions regarding his parents on stage." It added that the Commission is of the view that all the questions asked to the minor child were "inappropriate and disturbing in nature and not meant to be asked to children."

"In view of the this, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s 13 (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 and observes that your channel has violated provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. Further, the Commission also observes that the said content also violates the Commission's guidelines "Guidelines for Child And Adolescent Participation In The Entertainment Industry And Any Commercial Entertainment Activity," the commission said.

The commission also asked for an explanation. "Therefore, your good offices are requested to urgently take down the said episode and further send an explanation to the Commission as to why such inappropriate questions were asked to the minor child artist on a kid's dance show. Further, it is also requested to not stream such inappropriate content on your channel.” In its letter, the NCPCR Chairperson said that an Action Taken Report (ATR) should be submitted to the Commission within 7 days of receipt of the letter.

About Super Dancer Chapter 3

Super Dancer is a children's dance reality show judged by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapoor, and director Anurag Basu. The judges select children aged between 4 to 13, who are paired with choreographers known as the Super Gurus.

ALSO READ: Project K: Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' likely to get pushed to May 2024, more deets inside

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan scolds paps for shouting at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: 'Chillaao mat…'

Latest Entertainment News