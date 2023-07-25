Project K: Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' likely to get pushed to May 2024, more deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD (formerly Project K) has been in the news ever since the first look poster of Prabhas was unveiled. The big-budget science fiction film was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12 next year. Now, several reports are doing rounds on the internet that the release date of the upcoming flick is being pushed to May 9, 2024. Scroll down to know the actual reason for this postponement.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, the producer of the film Ashwini Dutt, owner of Vyjayanthi Movies, is considering this push for a special reason. The date of May 9 has a sentimental attachment for Ashwini as his earlier films, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and Mahanati, became huge blockbusters and both of these flicks were released on the same date. As a result of which, he is looking to push the release date for Kalki 2898 AD.

Another reason which can be considered for the film postponement is that the first look poster of Prabhas was heavily trolled on social media for its VFX quality. Now, the makers are looking to take more time to work on the film's visual effects to deliver the best possible experience to the audience.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati in important roles.

The film is expected to revolve around the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki. The film is reportedly made with a huge budget of around Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever.

