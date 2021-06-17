Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT ROY Sushmita Sen’s old commotion shoot with Rohit Roy raised questions if they were dating. Watch Video

Actor Rohit Roy recently took a trip down memory lane as he shared snapshot from its first ever commotion shoot with beauty queen-turned-actress Sushmita Sen. The ad was shot after she won the Miss Universe crown in 1994. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a collage of priceless moments from the advertisement. Interestingly, Ronit Roy revealed that a lot of people loved their chemistry and 'often; asked if they were dating or the actor was Sushmita's 'real boyfriend.'

Sharing the post, Rohit captioned the post, "My first ever commercial with my darling Sush ‘the amazing sen’, freshly back from the crowning ! What times and what a commercial for #camay soaps! The often asked question in pre-release viewer reactions was... Is he her real boyfriend!!! Actor toh tab bhi solid tha boss (I was a solid actor then, too)! Love u @sushmitasen47."

Rohit Roy's post was soon flooded with a lot of love from fans.

Talking about the commercial, Rohit told ETimes, "The 'real boyfriend' question had come up as the most often one asked during the market research that was conducted after the ad. Sushmita was terrific to work with. In fact, now when I see the ad, I think I was quite awkward in it. But yes, it was my first ad."

Answering, what promoted Rohit to go down memory lane on his social media handle? He said "Since the past few days, I have been thinking a lot about my friends and sweet memories. The currents times have made me realise that we should be always there fo each other. So yeah, Sushmita has been a dear friend ever since that ad. In fact, I spoke to her just last week. Of late, I have also been calling up friends to check on them and exchange pleasantries."

