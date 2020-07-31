Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande claims actor was not depressed: It is heartbreaking

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANAV_ARCHANAFC Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande claims actor was not depressed

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande finally broke her silence on the sudden demise of the actor on June 14. The actor died by suicide that it was said that he was battling depression for the past few months. However, Ankita refused to believe that the actor took his own life and claimed that he was not depressed. In an interview with Republic TV, the Pavitra Rishta actress reacted to the stories around Sushant's death and stressed that he should not be remembered as someone who was depressed but as someone who was an inspiration. She lauded Sushant for being passionate and claimed that he was a 'happy go lucky guy' who cannot be depressed about anything.

Ankita Lokhande said, "Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy. How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing."

She added, "The Sushant that I know — he came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha. Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how ‘depressed’ he was, it hurts reading all of this."

Sushant Singh Rajput dated Ankita Lokhande, his co-star of the hit TV series Pavitra Rishta, for almost six years after which they parted ways in 2016. After Sushant's demise in June, Ankita had visited the actor's family, when they were in Mumbai to perform his last rites. She also visited them in Patna and shared her and Sushant's chat with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti claiming that he wasn't happy with his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and wanted to end the relationship.

Ankita shared all the information with Bihar Police claiming that through a chat around the time of the release of her Bollywood debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019, Sushant mentioned being "harassed" by his then-current girlfriend Rhea.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence to record her statement and have also looked into Sushant Singh Rajput's bank transactions to take the investigation further.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty has denied all such claims and sought transfer of her FIR to Mumbai as the case has been registered here. She moved to the apex court days after Sushant's father K.K. Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against her, accusing her of abetment to suicide. In her application in Supreme Court, Rhea Chakraborty said that she was in a live-in relationship with the late actor and refuted the allegations levelled against her. She said that the case should be transferred to Mumbai as there won't be an impartial investigation in Bihar. Rhea also said that Sushant was in depression.

