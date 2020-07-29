Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahesh Bhatt shares cryptic tweet after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh on Tuesday accused the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide. He filed an FIR in Bihar alleging that the actress used all of Sushant's money and even fired his trusted bodyguard. The FIR is 6-page long and has many serious allegations against Rhea under various sections. Soon after the complaint was made, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt took to his Twitter to share a cryptic post that intrigued netizens. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea have said to be dating back in the day when the actress starred in his film jalebi. While the duo rubbished the rumours claiming that they share a close bond, their pictures went viral on the internet.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Bhatt wrote, "I have come a long way. Where? I just don't know where?" In another tweet, he said, "There is no world out there to return to. It’s broken and sick. We will have to return this shattered world and build it once again brick by brick."

Bhatt also shared a poem on the same lines which read, "Duniya ke banaaye raaston mein...uljhanein kam na thin....Aur jab chala khud banake raaste...toh duniya ulajh gayi...- Neelesh Jain"

Many fans for Sushant Singh Rajput believe that Rhea is the major catalyst behind the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many also believe that Mahesh Bhatt led Rhea on this path including actress Kangana Ranaut. In the recent tweeted, Kangana's team said, "In another tweet, Team Kangana Ranaut also said, "In her last tweets #RheaChakraborty said she wants CBI for Shushant, she should also reveal now, who were her partners in crime?" Further, the team's tweets accused Mahesh Bhatt saying, "Need CBI for Sushant, Rhea had all his gadgets, must be an instruction from Mahesh Bhatt to follow Alia, so many of his posts were deleted."

Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt was summoned by Mumbai Police for investigation regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He told the police that he met the actor twice for personal reasons but never talked about any film project with him. He said, "I don't support nepotism. I have given so many newcomers their first chance. I have met Sushant Singh in person only twice, once in 2018 about my book and again in 2020."

The filmmaker has also been accused of forcing Rhea to leave Sushant. Reacting to which, Bhatt said, "I have never said anything to Rhea about leaving Sushant or anything like that. Rumours about this are baseless."

In 2018, Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt's pictures went viral in which they were seen hugging and getting close. The photos sparked controversy and were shared by Rhea herself on Bhatt's 70th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you."

