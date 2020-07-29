Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's father files FIR against Rhea, actress' lawyer visits her | UPDATES

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Ever since Mumbai Police has been undergoing an investigation in the matter and was probing his family, friends, and industry counterparts. However, the suicide case took a new turn after it emerged on Tuesday that his father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station here accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide. The actress has admitted to being the late actor's girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah pleading for a CBI probe in the matter. The FIR is 6-page long and has many serious allegations against the Jalebi actress. Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said that the FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty under allegations under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

ALSO READ: FIR against Rhea Chakraborty: 16 serious allegations in 6-page FIR in Sushant death case exposes many

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation Updates:

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Anandini Fernandes was spotted entering and leaving the actress' house in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After #SushantSingRajput 's father files FIR against #RheaChakraborty, actress' lawyer arrives at her home pic.twitter.com/aeT2GrA40A — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) July 28, 2020

The actor's father said that when =Rhea felt that the money in Sushant's account was running out and he was no longer of any use, she left all her belongings with Sushant's flat.

FIR alleges that Rhea changed Sushant's mobile number so that his family couldn't connect to him. KK Singh said that his son was cheated and was held, hostage.

Sushant's father claimed that Rhea used his son's success as a ladder to propel her own Bollywood career. Not only this he even said that she exploited Sushant financially and compelled him to keep a distance from his own family.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Know what is abetment to suicide, the charge against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant's father has alleged Rhea of breaching Sushant's trust, cheating him, and driving the actor to commit suicide. Sushant's father has also claimed that Rhea threatened Sushant of revealing the details of his apparent mental illness to the media.

Chakraborty had earlier disclosed that she received rape and murder threats on social media over the actor's death and added that she "only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step".

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman, who has been actively voicing his demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant's death, tweeted from an unverified account on Tuesday evening: "Case filed against Rhea and her family under section 306 for abetment to suicide..also section 340 and 342.#CBICantBeDeniedForSSR"

Case filed against Rhea and her family under section 306 for abetment to suicide..also section 340 and 342.#CBICantBeDeniedForSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 28, 2020

Requesting the family of Sushant to come out openly saying they suspect murder and not abetment to suicide and insist for a CBI enquiry.we are all with them.They shldnt be under any duress.#NationWantsSushanthTruth — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 28, 2020

"Good news coming in..Presumably, the cops from Patna are in Bombay already after an FIR has been filed by Sushanr's family and a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR #justiceforsushanthforum," Suman mentioned in a separate tweet.

Good news coming in..Presumably,The cops from Patna are in Bombay already after an FIR has been filed by Sushanr's family and a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR#justiceforsushanthforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 28, 2020

"#SushantSinghRajput 's father, #KKSingh has registered an FIR against Actress #RheaChakraborty in #Patna. He has alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him to commit suicide. Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before the actor died by suicide on June 14," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted from his verified account on Tuesday evening.

#SushantSinghRajput 's father, #KKSingh has registered an FIR against Actress #RheaChakraborty in #Patna.



He has alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him to commit suicide.



Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before the actor died by suicide on June 14. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 28, 2020

So far, around 40 people have already recorded their statements, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, film critic Rajeev Masand, director Mahesh Bhatt among others. Chakraborty's statement was recorded at Bandra Police Station on June 18, four days after Sushant's demise.

Several organisations have been demanding CBI probe into the matter as the death of the actor has literally opened a can of worms with nepotism charges, groupism and lobbying in Bollywood coming to the fore with many people coming out of closets with their claims of being sidelined by a selected group.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage