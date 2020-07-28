FIR against Rhea Chakraborty: 16 explosive allegations in 6-page FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

After more than a month of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mystery suicide o June 14, the actor's father KK Singh has broken his silence over the matter and filed an FIR that has serious allegations against Dil Bechara actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. KK Singh, On Sunday, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetting the actor's suicide.

Sushant's father had filed the FIR in Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police station on Sunday. The FIR is 6-page long and has many serious allegations against the Jalebi actress. FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty under allegations under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, said Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone.

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty: Full Details

FIR alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and forced him to take the drastic step. The late actor's father also claimed that Rhea exploited Sushant financially and compelled him to keep a distance from his own family. Sushant's father alleged Rhea of breaching Sushant's trust, cheating him, and driving the actor to commit suicide. Sushant's father has also claimed that Rhea threatened Sushant of revealing the details of his apparent mental illness and its treatment to the media. Sushant's father has claimed that Rhea used Sushant's success as a ladder to propel her own Bollywood career. FIR mentions that Rhea had access to Sushant's debit and credit cards and used these to exploit Sushant financially. Rhea intentionally compelled Sushant to feel depressed, and forced him to take the wrong medicines for mental illness. Sushant's father claimed that Rhea threatened to destroy Sushant's career by making public the reports of his apparent mental illness. FIR alleges that Rhea changed his son's mobile number so that his family couldn't connect to him. Sushant's father alleged that Rhea didn't let any of their family members stay close to Sushant. KK Singh said that my son was cheated, he was held hostage. Rhea called Sushant to his home and gave him overdoses and told the media that he had dengue. Rhea has withdrawn about Rs 15 crore from Sushant's account. When Rhea felt that the money in Sushant's account was running out and Sushant was no longer of any use for Riya, she left all her belongings with Sushant's flat. KK Singh said that Sushant told him over the phone that Rhea and her family would not leave him, they would drive him mad. Actor's father alleged that Sushant feared that he would be taken to an asylum.

Meanwhile, four officers of Bihar Police have left for Mumbai with the copy of FIR as soon as it was registered. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. According to his post-mortem report, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. Foul play was ruled out as there were no struggle marks or external injuries on his body.

There are many celebrities who are demanding a CBI probe and have even written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a CBI probe in the case.

