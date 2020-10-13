Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty takes action against neighbour
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty takes action against neighbour

Rhea Chakraborty said her neighbour Dimple Thawani had falsely claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped her to her house in suburban Mumbai in his car on June 13, a day before he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra. The actress has urged CBI to take action against her.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2020 6:43 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe Updates

After actress Rhea Chakraborty got bail from Bombay High court, the actress has decided to take action against those who have defamed her. Rhea was accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and wad arrested during the drug probe by NCB. On Monday, the actress urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving "false" statements to the media to mislead the CBI investigation in the death case. Sushant's family had claimed that Rhea has poisoned the late actor and forced him to suicide. While CBI has found no evidence against the actress yet, the agency is looking into the case.
 
Rhea Chakraborty said her neighbour Dimple Thawani had falsely claimed that Rajput had dropped her to her house in suburban Mumbai in his car on June 13, a day before he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra. It is said that the couple had a huge fight on June 8, the days Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian died by suicide, and Rhea left his home with her things.

  • Oct 13, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Riteish Deshmukh supports Rhea Chakraborty

    Actor Riteish Deshmukh came forward in support of Rhea Chakraborty after she sought action against those who defame her.

  • Oct 13, 2020 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rhea Chakraborty urges CBI to act against her neighbour

    Actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving "false" statements to the media to misled the investigation in the case.

    In a letter addressed to Nupur Sharma, heading the CBI's special team, Chakraborty said her neighbour Dimple Thawani had falsely claimed that Rajput had dropped her (Chakraborty) to her house in suburban Mumbai in his car on June 13, a day before he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra.

    "Dimple Thawani made false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false and misled the  investigation. The allegation was that Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my house in his car on June 13, which is false," Chakraborty said in the letter issued through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Thawani did not respond when contacted.

    (CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY)

  • Oct 13, 2020 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    SSR's sister posts videos of UK car rally

    Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared a string of videos of a car rally organised in the UK to show solidarity to the justice campaign for her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta posted three videos on Instagram, capturing action from the rally at Southhall, London. In one video, we see a motley of cars with pictures of Sushant pasted on them.

    "UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI," she wrote as caption.

    CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

  • Oct 13, 2020 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Tech glitches mar hearing for court-monitored probe into Disha Salian's death

    The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for next week a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian, as the concerned lawyer could not appear online. The case has been adjourned twice due to technical glitches.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian deferred the plea as the concerned advocate did not appear in the hearing through video conferencing. The bench, noting non-appearance of an advocate to argue the matter, said, "Nobody appearing in this matter? Last time also no one appeared. What should we do?" The bench observed that in the last hearing it had suggested the advocate to move the Bombay High Court to raise this issue. The bench adjourned the hearing on the matter for a week.

    The plea filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda has sought direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.

    (IANS)

