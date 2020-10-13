Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty takes action against neighbour

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Bollywood Drugs Probe LATEST UPDATES
Actor Riteish Deshmukh came forward in support of Rhea Chakraborty after she sought action against those who defame her.
More power to you @Tweet2Rhea - Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/rj8nqYY06E— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 12, 2020
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving "false" statements to the media to misled the investigation in the case.
In a letter addressed to Nupur Sharma, heading the CBI's special team, Chakraborty said her neighbour Dimple Thawani had falsely claimed that Rajput had dropped her (Chakraborty) to her house in suburban Mumbai in his car on June 13, a day before he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra.
"Dimple Thawani made false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false and misled the investigation. The allegation was that Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my house in his car on June 13, which is false," Chakraborty said in the letter issued through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Thawani did not respond when contacted.
Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared a string of videos of a car rally organised in the UK to show solidarity to the justice campaign for her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta posted three videos on Instagram, capturing action from the rally at Southhall, London. In one video, we see a motley of cars with pictures of Sushant pasted on them.
"UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI," she wrote as caption.
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for next week a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian, as the concerned lawyer could not appear online. The case has been adjourned twice due to technical glitches.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian deferred the plea as the concerned advocate did not appear in the hearing through video conferencing. The bench, noting non-appearance of an advocate to argue the matter, said, "Nobody appearing in this matter? Last time also no one appeared. What should we do?" The bench observed that in the last hearing it had suggested the advocate to move the Bombay High Court to raise this issue. The bench adjourned the hearing on the matter for a week.
The plea filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda has sought direction to Mumbai Police to place on record the detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.
(IANS)
Top News
Latest News