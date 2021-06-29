Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIRALBHAYANI Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty takes inspiration from Sadhana during retro episode of dance show

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who judges the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4", donned a retro look in an episode, saying she took inspiration from late actress Sadhana and her mother Sunanda Shetty. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor also made a special appearance on the show. The team of the show themed the episode as an ode to the Golden Era of cinema. Shilpa's co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu were also dressed in retro fashion.

"I had so much fun shooting this episode that I cannot express it in words! The kids and the choreographers have put up some wonderful acts, and it just transported us back to the Golden Era of Bollywood," Shilpa told IANS.

Talking about having seasoned actor Annu Kapoor on the show, Shilpa said: "To add to this, we had Annu Kapoor ji with us, who shared such interesting trivia and anecdotes that left us in awe. And, to see Annu ji dance on some of these numbers was quite a treat! As for my look in this episode, it's inspired by my mom in younger days and Sadhanaji," says the actress.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment television.

On a related note, Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose to highlight cardio sessions in her Monday post, moving away from the yoga videos she normally uploads. Shilpa posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen doing a stepper workout, with a sprinkle of Bhangra hand movements to add a humour element.

"A different kind of#MondayMotivation today: 6" Platform Side-To-Side Shuffle. Cardio Is Not Boring, You Need To Be Exploring. An extreme lower-body-focussed high intensity Interval Training Drill, which conditions the heart and lungs as well. Burn more calories in less time," the 46-year-old wrote alongside the clip.

She added: "Making it fun by adding Bhangra Arms; and yes, adding 'arms' will burn more calories. Try performing 3 to 4 rounds of 1 minute each. Rest for 1 minute after every round. Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity. If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds per round on a 4" or 6" platform. Happy Cardioing, The SSK Way!"

On the work front, Shilpa has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama", and also "Nikamma", which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.