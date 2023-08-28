Sunny Deol responds to criticism about Gadar 2 being 'anti-Pakistan', says 'I don’t believe...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2

Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead is enjoying a dreamy run at the Indian box office. Even after 17 days since its release, Gadar 2 is refusing to slow down. The movie is eyeing the monumental Rs 500 crore benchmark. A sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Sunny Deol starrer is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. With this, Gadar 2 has received criticism from some sections of society and media for being 'anti-Pakistan.' Now, Sunny has reacted to the claims

In a recent interview, the actor dismissed the claims and shared how cinema should be taken as a means of entertainment. During a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Sunny addressed how after the partition of 1947, there has been "hatred among one another" between the two nations. He remarked that people in both countries wish reconciliation. "I think people in both countries are like let it all go, we are normal humans on both sides," he said in Punjabi, Adding, that in a film there has to be ‘a villain, a hero’ for the story to run.

The actor further clarified, "But throughout the film, whenever I have portrayed any character, I have never run anyone down. I don’t believe in that. Even Tara Singh is not that kind of person, not that kind of character. And I believe in such cinema." Citing his previous work Border, the actor shared whatever they portrayed, it was shared by soldiers and it was what they experienced during the war. He added that audiences might interpret it differently and sometimes take it personally.

When questioned about the impact of Gadar 2 aggravating tensions and being 'anti-Pakistan', Sunny responded, "Don’t take these films so seriously."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

