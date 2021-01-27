Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu: I or my family has no connection with him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPSIDHU.OFFICIAL, IAMSUNNYDE Sunny Deol distances himself from Deep Sidhu

Soon after Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was blamed for the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, his pictures with BJP MP Sunny Deol started doing rounds on the internet. On Tuesday, a group of protesters had barged into the Red fort and hoisted their flags on the Red fort in the national capital. This has led to a huge uproar in the country. As Sunny Deol's pictures with Deep went viral, the actor took to his Twitter and clarified that he has nothing to do with the Punjabi actor. He also said that he is 'deeply saddened' by what happened at the Red Fort.

Sunny Deol tweeted in Hindi, "आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है। जय हिन्द" (Today, I am very sad to see what happened on the Red Fort, I have already made it clear on Twitter, on 6 December, that I or my family has no connection with Deep Sidhu. Jai Hind)

Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu came into the limelight when his pictures and videos from the Red fort violence went viral. In videos, Sidhu was seen holding the Khalsa flag and shouting slogans in support of Mazdoor Ekta' and Khalsa at Red Fort.

He also posted a video on Facebook to justify the move and said, "We have only hoisted the Mahan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest. In this kind of protest, people's anger flares up and you cannot blame one person for inciting the protesters." He clarified that the national flag was not removed from the flag pole at Red Fort.

Haryana's farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state president Gurnam Singh Chaduni also accused Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu of misleading farmers. The BKU leader said in a video message, "What he (Sidhu) has done today is very condemnable. We had no programme to visit the Red Fort. He went there as a rebel and he people misled people. We did not know that Sidhu would go to the Red Fort."

The farmers, who have been protesting against the three Central Agricultural Laws for two months, were allowed by the Delhi Police to take out the kisan tractor parade on Republic Day and routes were already set for it. However, by not following the prescribed routes, the protesters reached the Red Fort and created mayhem after attacking the police.