Subhash Ghai clarifies rumours of Sanjay Dutt being cast for 'Khalnayak 2', says 'last three years...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Subhash Ghai and Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff starrer 'Khalnayak' completed 30 years of its release in August. To mark the celebratory occasion, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has announced the re-release of the movie. They have around 100 screens where the film will be re-released on September 4. Amid this, several media reports claimed that Subhash has finalised Sanjay Dutt for the sequel of the stated film. However, he has not issued a statement on his social media, clarifying the same.

Taking to his Instagram, Subhash Ghai has quashed all rumours about the sequel's casting for his movie Khalnayak 2. He posted a throwback picture of Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "As reported in section of media, let me clarify that mukta arts has not signed any actor for khalnayak 2 tho we have been working on its script for last three years with no immediate plan to go on floor. As now we r celebrating 30 years of Khalnayak with stars on 4th sept in Mumbai.”

'Khalnayak,' starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, celebrated its 30th anniversary on August 6. The producers chose to rerelease the movie in theatres on September 4 as a way to commemorate this achievement. On September 4, Mukta Arts and Radio Nasha will host a premiere in Mumbai with participation from the movie's actors. In June this year, Sanjay Dutt prematurely celebrated Khalnayak turning 30 by praising the Ghai on Instagram.

He wrote, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie Dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, Thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts for making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic."

Latest Entertainment News