Sonu Sood tweets in support of postponement of Goa board exams; don't put lives of students at risk

Extending his support to the students who had been demanding postponement of board exams, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday tweeted in their favour. The students in Goa are demanding postponement of Class X and XII exams as the nation witnessed a surge in second wave of COVID-19 cases. The actor urged the Goa government to not put lives of all these students at risk.

"When all over the country the exams are postponed there is no way it should be held in Goa and other states, I request @EduMinOfIndia to kindly requests the remaining states not to put lives of all these students at risk. We have a bigger battle to fight now. #postponeexams2021," Sood tweeted, after a student, Shreyash Desai, tweeted to him urging the actor to take up the issue with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.



"Sonu sir please talk to GOA cm and postpone the 12th GOA board exams, it starts on 24th April 2021. Corona is out of control here in GOA. It got its highest single day cases on 17th April. Please please please very urgent," Desai wrote in his tweet to Sood.

The National Students Union of India in Goa, which has been demanding the postponement of the exams, has thanked Sood for his gesture. "Thank you to my dear friend @SonuSood for extending his support to our movement demanding to postpone exams. #postponeexams2021," state NSUI president Ahraz Mulla said in a tweet.

In all, 43,547 students in Goa are qualified to appear for Class X and XII exams which will begin from May 13 and April 25, respectively.

Earlier, the actor joined the petition to 'cancel board exams' and shared a video on his social media handle, where he urged that 'there should be an internal assessment method' to promote the students.

Taking to the Twitter, Sonu posted a video, saying that the students are not ready for the exams amid the prevailing pandemic. "On the behalf of students, I want to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances," he said.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has tested COVID 19 positive. The actor shared the news on Instagram with a statement, that reads: "COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don't Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm alway there for you all- Sonu Sood."

On the professional front, the actor will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and the Hindi film "Prithviraj."

