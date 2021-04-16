Sneak peek of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's special priceless moments from last year | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent 2020 in each other's company amidst nature, dogs and lots of laughter. The actress gave a glimpse of some special moments the couple had last year through a short video complication she shared on social media. In the short clip, the couple can be seen playing with some dogs, feeding them and taking them on walks. They can also be seen interacting with kids and laughing off in high spirits. "Some special, priceless moments from last year," Anushka captioned the post, followed heart emoji.

The couple had welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, earlier this year, and the actress returned to work recently. Actress Anushka recently posted a fun video that captures her lifting her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. In the video, Anushka can be seen lifting Virat, who exclaims: "O teri!" She does it once and Virat asks her to try again. She tells him to not help and lift himself up, and she does it again!

"Did I do it ?" she captioned the post.

The actress was last seen in the film "Zero "in 2018. She produced the projects "Paatal Lok" and "Bulbbul" for OTT last year. She has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in "Kaneda", a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

