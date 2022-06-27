Sidhu Moose Wala and KK tributes mark beginning of Kapil Sharma's Canada tour, fans are left teary-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL_SHARMAUNIVERSE Kapil Sharma performed in Vancouver, Canada

Sidhu Moose Wala's shocking murder and KK's death due to a health emergency during an event in Kolkata left the entire country and their fans in a state of shock. Now, as Kapil Sharma kick-started his Canada tour with a performance in Vancouver, he paid tribute to Moose Wala and KK by singing their songs during his set. Kapil's moving rendition has left the fans teary-eyed as they remembered the bereaved singers who were gone too early.

Kapil kick-starts Canada tour

Kapil's show in Vancouver, Canada attracted a huge crowd. Thousands were left emotional when he sang the song 295 from Moose Wala on stage. Moose Wala's concert in Canada were very popular and his fans, both present at the venue and online who watched the shared video, could not help but shed a tear in his memory. Moose Wala's unfortunate murder and the song 295's lyrics remain relatable. Images of Moose Wala and KK flashed on the screen behind Kapil.

The social media user, one of Kapil's fans, wrote sharing the video, "The worldwide craze for #TheKapilSharmaShow. Another level. Houseful #Vancouver for kapilsharma & team! Proud of you team! Legends are always legends!! Unlimited craze!! Nothing can come close to it (sic)."

Kapil Sharma shares his pics from tour

The comedian and singer Kapil also shared his pictures from Vancouver on social media. He looked professional in a T-shirt, trousers and a summer jacket. Kapil's fandom from various countries, including Afghanistan, was gathered at the auditorium where he performed and the mood was electric. Kapil and his team's gags must have surely won hearts, as many also commented.

One social media who attended Kapil's show in Canada wrote, "Love youu sir...plzzz come back for the show.....we re missing it (sic)." Another one commented, "I am biggest fan kapil sir love u (sic)." Thanking the city he performed in, Kapil said in the caption, "Thank you Vancouver for all the love n warmth you guys r as beautiful as your city (sic)."

Kapil's upcoming biopic

A biopic on Kapil Sharma is also in the works. Titled Funkaar, the film will be helmed by Fukrey fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Mahaveer Jain will produce the movie under the banner Lyca Productions.



