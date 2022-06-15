Siddhanth Kapoor drug case: Actor shares selfie with mysterious woman in 1st Instagram post after getting bail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANTH KAPOOR Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs.

Siddhanth Kapoor drug case: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son and actor Siddhanth Kapoor who was arrested on Monday when his medical reports confirmed his consumption of drugs has been released on bail. The actor was detained from a party at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru. Hours after his release, Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a selfie with a woman on a flight. He added a red heart, folded hands, and evil-eye amulet emojis to the picture, in which he can be seen sitting with the woman on the flight. Both of them had their masks on their faces. This marks Siddhanth's first post after he was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs. However, it seems like he has now deleted the image.

Siddhanth was detained with four other people on Sunday night. Bengaluru City Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted. "Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," added DCP Guled.

Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

-with ANI inputs