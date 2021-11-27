Shilpa Shetty spotted with script at airport; fans speculate project in making

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shilpa Shetty

Ever since Shilpa Shetty has made a comeback in the films with Hungama 2, there has been palpable excitement among the audience to watch more of her on the screen. While there hasn't been any official statement out in the media about her next project, fans are rejoicing with whatever little update they have. Recently, Shilpa was captured at the Mumbai Airport, donning casual attire. The star opted for a white high-neck top paired with a navy blue jacket and denim jeans. But what caught everybody's attention was the script in her hands!

From what it looks like, Shilpa Shetty will soon be signing a project and is already reading scripts. According to a source, "The actress is looking for a challenging role for her next outing. Right now, Shilpa Shetty is busy reading a few projects and is taking time to lock a script but might soon make an announcement."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for the release of Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen judging India's Got Talent along with Kirron Kher and Badshah. The actress has already begun shooting for the same and has been sharing BTS videos on her social media accounts. Take a look:

For the unversed, the reality show is the Indian adaptation of the international 'Got Talent' format. Since 'America's Got Talent' was first aired in 2006, the format has been successfully adapted in over 70 countries.

With a panel of judges first shortlisting thousands of hopefuls from across the country, followed by weeks of performance judged by the celebrity jury, and finally, the winner being chosen after the viewers cast their votes, the format gives a platform to budding talents and opens the gates to a world of new opportunities.

'India's Got Talent' will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.